Bostick’s homer leads Norfolk to 3-2 win over Gwinnett

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Christopher Bostick hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 3-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

The home run by Bostick scored Engelb Vielma and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Gwinnett scored on a single by Rafael Ortega that brought home Andres Blanco. In the following at-bat, Travis Demeritte scored on an error to give the Stripers a 2-0 lead. Norfolk answered in the bottom of the inning when Bostick scored on a wild pitch.

Norfolk right-hander Luis Ortiz (3-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Huascar Ynoa (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Gwinnett is 8-4 against Norfolk this season.