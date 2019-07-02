Sampen, Proctor lift Bowling Green over Dayton 3-0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Ford Proctor doubled and singled twice, and Caleb Sampen allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Tuesday.

Sampen (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the third inning, Bowling Green went up 2-0 early after Grant Witherspoon hit a sacrifice fly and Roberto Alvarez hit an RBI single. The Hot Rods scored again in the ninth inning when Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run.

James Marinan (2-9) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The Dragons were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Hot Rods' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Bowling Green improved to 7-2 against Dayton this season.