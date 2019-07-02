Chisholm’s double leads Jackson to 3-2 win over Montgomery

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jazz Chisholm hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 3-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

The double by Chisholm scored Drew Ellis, Daulton Varsho, and Jamie Westbrook to give the Generals a 3-0 lead.

The Biscuits cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Josh Lowe scored on a groundout.

The Biscuits saw their comeback attempt come up short after Tristan Gray hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Jackson lead to 3-2.

Jackson right-hander Matt Peacock (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Paul Campbell (3-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over five innings.

With the win, Jackson improved to 6-2 against Montgomery this season.