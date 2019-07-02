Rabiot credits club icon Buffon for making move to Juventus

New Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot says club great Gianluigi Buffon "was persuasive" in his decision to sign with the Italian champion.

Rabiot says Buffon, his teammate at Paris Saint-Germain last season, was "the best person I could talk to. His opinion matters a lot to me."

The 24-year-old Frenchman spoke at a news conference on Tuesday to complete a free transfer move. He ran down his contract in a troubled last season in Paris.

PSG froze out Rabiot after contract talks, involving his mother Veronique as agent, stalled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rabiot says, "I just want to lay the past behind me" and suggested two-time European champion Juve is "a level higher than PSG."

His reputation as high maintenance followed his refusal to be on standby for the 2018 World Cup which France won.