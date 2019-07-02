Wojciechowski scheduled to start for Baltimore against Tampa Bay

Baltimore Orioles (24-60, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (8-2, 2.43 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rays are 16-14 against AL East opponents. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .383.

The Orioles have gone 10-24 against division opponents. Baltimore is slugging .401 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542. The Rays won the last meeting 6-3. Adam Kolarek earned his third victory and Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Branden Kline registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pham leads the Rays with 86 hits and has 36 RBIs. Willy Adames is 11-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 93 hits and has 40 RBIs. Anthony Santander is 12-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 3-7, .275 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).