Roark expected to start as Reds host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (46-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Reds are 15-21 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.78. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.56 ERA.

The Brewers are 23-13 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 144 home runs this season, third in the league. Christian Yelich leads them with 30, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 34 extra base hits and is batting .255. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-39 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 30 home runs home runs and is slugging .711. Orlando Arcia is 6-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).