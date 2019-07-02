Wasinger’s single leads Hillsboro to 6-3 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Daniel Wasinger hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Monday.

The single by Wasinger started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Hops a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, David Garza hit an RBI double and Jesus Marriaga drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the top of the fourth, Hillsboro scored on a single by Garza that brought home Tristin English. Later in the inning, Marriaga hit a sacrifice fly to give the Hops a 2-0 lead. Vancouver answered in the sixth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Ryan Sloniger.

Jake Polancic (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andy McGuire (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Canadians, Sloniger homered and singled.

Hillsboro improved to 4-1 against Vancouver this season.