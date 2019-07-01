Rooker’s homer leads Rochester to 9-7 win over Syracuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 9-7 win over the Syracuse Mets on Monday.

The home run by Rooker capped a three-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 9-7 lead after Jake Cave hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Cody Stashak (4-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Daniel Zamora (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Arismendy Alcantara homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Mets.