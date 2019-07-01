Martin hits grand slam, leads Greensboro over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 9-7 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Monday.

The grand slam by Martin capped a five-run inning and gave the Grasshoppers a 6-3 lead after Connor Kaiser hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Suns tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Marinconz hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Drew Mendoza.

The Grasshoppers took the lead for good in the sixth when Zac Susi hit an RBI double, bringing home Jack Herman.

Conner Loeprich (2-3) got the win in relief while Trey Turner (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greensboro took advantage of some erratic Hagerstown pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Greensboro improved to 7-2 against Hagerstown this season.