Ward’s homer leads Beloit to 3-2 win over Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Nick Ward hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 3-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Monday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Snappers and a five-game winning streak for the Timber Rattlers.

Yeison Coca hit an RBI single, bringing home Brice Turang in the first inning to give the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead. The Snappers came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Devin Foyle and Joseph Pena hit back-to-back solo home runs.

Wisconsin tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Turang hit a solo home run.

Brandon Withers (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Justin Jarvis (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Timber Rattlers, Turang homered and tripled, scoring two runs.