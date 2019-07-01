Diaz, Miranda spur Salem to 9-3 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Samuel Miranda homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven scoreless innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 9-3 on Monday.

Diaz (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one hit.

Salem started the scoring with a big third inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a solo home run by Miranda.

The Red Sox later added a run in the fourth and four in the sixth. In the fourth, Nick Lovullo hit a solo home run, while Jagger Rusconi hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chad Donato (3-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out six in the Carolina League game.