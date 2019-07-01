Sugilio, Clementina lead the way for Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Sugilio tripled and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Daytona Tortugas topped the Tampa Tarpons 9-3 on Monday.

Hendrik Clementina homered and doubled with two runs for Daytona.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Daytona added to its lead when Jonathan India scored on a wild pitch and Clementina scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Tarpons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Estevan Florial hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tortugas later added four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Clementina hit a solo home run, while Sugilio hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Daytona right-hander Austin Orewiler (5-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Trevor Stephan (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Florial homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Tarpons.

With the win, Daytona improved to 7-3 against Tampa this season.