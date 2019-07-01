Wilson leads Bowling Green to 4-1 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Izzy Wilson hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Monday. The Hot Rods swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Wilson came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jordan Qsar stole home.

Following the big inning, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Griffin Conine hit an RBI single, scoring Gabriel Moreno.

Bowling Green right-hander Easton McGee (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Troy Watson (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.

Conine doubled and singled for the Lugnuts.

Bowling Green improved to 9-4 against Lansing this season.