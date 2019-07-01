Theriot helps to shut out Burlington, Princeton wins 3-0

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Brayden Theriot and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Princeton Rays topped the Burlington Royals 3-0 on Monday.

Theriot (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Adan Frias (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out three in the Appalachian League game.

In the fourth inning, Princeton took a 2-0 lead after Nick Schnell hit a solo home run and Diego Infante scored on a forceout. The Rays scored again in the seventh inning when Gionti Turner hit a solo home run.

Jake Guenther singled three times in the win.

The Royals were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Rays' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.