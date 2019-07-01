Kendricks given probation for marijuana possession

Former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks has been sentenced to six months of probation for possessing marijuana.

Kendricks pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge last week — and if he completes eight hours of community service the charge will be dropped. Half of that service is to be done at four Milwaukee high schools — King, Vincent, Hamilton and Washington.

WLUK-TV reports a trooper that stopped Kendricks for speeding on Interstate 41 in Grand Chute discovered the football player had marijuana in the vehicle.

Kendricks played for the Packers in 2018, but is not listed on the team's active roster.