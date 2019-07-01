Baltimore takes on Tampa Bay in division matchup

Baltimore Orioles (24-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (48-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Tampa Bay and Baltimore will play on Monday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are 15-14 against AL East opponents. Tampa Bay has slugged .425 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Orioles are 10-23 against the rest of their division. Baltimore is hitting a collective .241 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .316. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .513. Willy Adames has 11 hits and is batting .306 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 92 hits and has 40 RBIs. Alberto is 14-for-41 with five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 10-day IL (elbow), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).