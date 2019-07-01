Sports
Alvarez scores winning run in 10th, AZL Athletics Green beats AZL Padres 1 6-5 in walk-off finish
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Wilson Alvarez scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the AZL Athletics Green defeated the AZL Padres 1 6-5 on Monday.
Alvarez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
The AZL Athletics Green tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth when Hansen Lopez hit an RBI single, bringing home Givaine Basilia as part of a two-run inning.
Reliever Malik Jones (1-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Dylan Coleman (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Arizona League game.
CJ Abrams singled twice, scoring two runs for the AZL Padres 1.
