Tyler, Fitzsimons lead Burlington to 3-2 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Kyle Tyler tossed a five-hit complete game and Connor Fitzsimons tripled and doubled, as the Burlington Bees topped the Peoria Chiefs 3-2 in a game that was called early on Sunday.

Tyler (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing two runs.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Peoria tied the game when Andres Luna hit an RBI single, bringing home Brady Whalen.

Burlington answered in the top of the next frame when Spencer Griffin scored when a runner was thrown out.

Kyle Leahy (4-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.