Rondon leads Springfield to 3-1 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Angel Rondon struck out 10 hitters over seven innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Rondon (3-0) allowed one run and one hit while walking three to pick up the win.

NW Arkansas got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single, Nick Heath advanced to second on an error, stole third, and then scored on an error.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Cardinals took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Jose Godoy hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

Jackson Kowar (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.