Yerzy leads Hillsboro over Eugene 6-4

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Andy Yerzy hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Eugene Emeralds 6-4 on Sunday. With the victory, the Hops swept the three-game series.

Hillsboro grabbed a 5-1 lead in the second after Yerzy hit a two-run home run.

Following the big inning, the Emeralds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Luis Diaz scored on a balk and Fernando Kelli scored on a single.

The Hops tacked on another run in the sixth when Ricky Martinez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Grande.

Eugene saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Vazquez hit an RBI single, scoring Jake Slaughter in the ninth inning to cut the Hillsboro lead to 6-4.

Hillsboro starter Michel Gelabert (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Niels Stone (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.

With the win, Hillsboro improved to 5-1 against Eugene this season.