Alvarez’s homer leads Saltillo to 7-5 win over Campeche

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Dariel Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 7-5 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Sunday. The Saraperos swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Alvarez, part of a four-run inning, gave the Saraperos a 5-3 lead before Juan Apodaca hit a two-run double later in the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Campeche scored on a double by Jasson Atondo that brought home Christian Navarro. In the following at-bat, Olmo Rosario hit an RBI double, driving in Atondo to cut the Saltillo lead to 7-5.

Starter Sergio Mitre (7-4) got the win while Joan Gregorio (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Atondo doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Piratas.