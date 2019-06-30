Morris leads Bluefield to 8-2 win over Burlington

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- PK Morris had three hits and scored three runs as the Bluefield Blue Jays topped the Burlington Royals 8-2 on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0, the Blue Jays took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Scotty Bradley scored when a runner was thrown out en route to the three-run lead.

The Blue Jays later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Steward Berroa scored on an error and Leonardo Jimenez hit an RBI single, while Morris scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Jared DiCesare (1-0) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Angel Zerpa (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.