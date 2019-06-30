Sports
Koss’ single leads Grand Junction to 3-2 win over Rocky Mountain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Christian Koss hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 3-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday.
The single by Koss, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead before Colin Simpson hit a solo home run later in the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Rocky Mountain cut into the lead on a double by Luis Avalo that scored Bryan Torres.
Eddy Diaz tripled and singled, scoring two runs for Grand Junction.
Anderson Pilar (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Rocky Mountain starter Carlos Luna (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
For the Vibes, Micah Bello tripled, doubled and singled.
