Maciejewski leads Staten Island to 3-0 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Josh Maciejewski allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Staten Island Yankees over the Vermont Lake Monsters in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Maciejewski (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six.

In the first inning, Staten Island went up 1-0 early on an error that scored Oswald Peraza. The Yankees scored again in the seventh when Everson Pereira hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Leonardo Molina.

Angello Infante (0-3) went four innings, allowing one run and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Lake Monsters were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.