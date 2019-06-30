Sports
Thaiss, Cowart lead the way for Salt Lake
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Thaiss homered, doubled and singled as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Tacoma Rainiers 7-5 on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bees and a four-game winning streak for the Rainiers.
Kaleb Cowart singled four times with three RBIs for Salt Lake.
Up 3-0 in the fourth, Salt Lake extended its lead when Cowart hit a two-run single.
Tacoma answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to three, including a solo home run by Jaycob Brugman.
The Bees extended their lead in the fifth when Ryan Scott hit a two-run home run.
Tacoma saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tim Lopes scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the Salt Lake lead to 7-5.
Parker Bridwell (4-3) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Tyler Cloyd (1-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
