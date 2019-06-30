Sports
Friis’ run leads Lynchburg to 2-1 win over Down East
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Tyler Friis scored the decisive run on a forceout in the third inning, as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Down East Wood Ducks 2-1 on Sunday.
Friis scored after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Tyler Freeman and then went to third on a walk by Will Benson.
The ground out by Freeman scored Steven Kwan to tie the game 1-1.
In the top of the first, Down East took the lead on a solo home run by Diosbel Arias.
Lynchburg southpaw Kirk McCarty (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Collin Wiles (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed two runs on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Comments