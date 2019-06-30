Scott, Call spur Akron to 5-0 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Alex Call homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Adam Scott allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Bowie Baysox 5-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the RubberDucks and a five-game winning streak for the Baysox.

Scott (2-0) struck out seven and walked three to get the win.

In the top of the first, Akron grabbed the lead on a double by Nellie Rodriguez that scored Ka'ai Tom. The RubberDucks then added two runs in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Call and Li-Jen Chu hit RBI doubles, while Call hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Zac Lowther (8-5) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Baysox were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the RubberDucks' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Akron improved to 12-5 against Bowie this season.