Adleman leads Erie to 4-2 win over Harrisburg

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Tim Adleman allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Erie SeaWolves over the Harrisburg Senators in a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Adleman (2-0) allowed two runs while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Harrisburg grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Tres Barrera hit a two-run home run.

After tying the game in the fifth, the SeaWolves took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Jose Azocar hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The SeaWolves tacked on another run in the seventh when Derek Hill hit a solo home run.

Steven Fuentes (3-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out four in the Eastern League game.