Holder’s homer leads Trenton to 7-5 win over New Hampshire

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Kyle Holder hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 7-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday.

The home run by Holder started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Thunder a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Rashad Crawford hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Eduardo Navas.

After New Hampshire scored two runs in the fifth, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Santiago Espinal hit a three-run triple.

The Thunder tacked on another run in the seventh when Chris Gittens hit a solo home run.

Trenton right-hander Nick Green (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin Dillon (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing six runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Vinny Capra doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Fisher Cats.