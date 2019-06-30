Kroon’s homer leads Clearwater to 5-3 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Kroon hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday. With the victory, the Threshers swept the three-game series.

The home run by Kroon capped a three-run inning and gave the Threshers a 5-3 lead after Jhailyn Ortiz hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Luis Carrasco (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ezequiel Zabaleta (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Blake Tiberi homered and singled for the Mets.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 5-2 against St. Lucie this season.