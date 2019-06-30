Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Houston

Seattle Mariners (37-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (52-32, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Astros: Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Astros are 23-6 against opponents from the AL West. The Houston pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.86, Justin Verlander leads the staff with a mark of 2.93.

The Mariners are 20-25 in road games. Seattle has slugged .450, good for fifth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .528 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. The Astros won the last meeting 6-5. Chris Devenski earned his second victory and Jake Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Houston. Roenis Elias took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 22 home runs and is slugging .529. Yordan Alvarez is 7-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .528. Domingo Santana is 11-for-38 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 60-day IL (achilles), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).