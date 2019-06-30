Giolito scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (53-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-42, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White Sox are 19-15 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .408 this season. James McCann leads the team with a mark of .529.

The Twins are 27-15 in road games. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .376. The Twins won the last meeting 10-3. Michael Pineda earned his fifth victory and Nelson Cruz went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Minnesota. Ivan Nova took his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 RBIs and is batting .262. McCann is 11-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 53 RBIs and is batting .269. Cruz is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).