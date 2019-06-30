Marmolejos, Stevenson lead the way for Fresno

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Jose Marmolejos homered and singled as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4 on Saturday.

Andrew Stevenson tripled, doubled and singled with two RBIs for Fresno.

Fresno scored in six different innings in the victory, including the ninth, when Taylor Gushue hit a sacrifice fly and Jake Noll hit an RBI single.

Fresno right-hander Kyle McGowin (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Miguel Diaz (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and five hits over two innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin Allen homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Chihuahuas.

Despite the loss, El Paso is 6-3 against Fresno this season.