Perkins’ homer leads Okla. City to 10-7 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Cameron Perkins hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 10-7 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday.

The home run by Perkins scored Zach Reks to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Sounds tied the game in the seventh inning when Zack Granite scored on a wild pitch.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the eighth when Drew Jackson scored on a balk.

Daniel Corcino (5-3) got the win in relief while Miguel Del Pozo (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Okla. City took advantage of some erratic Nashville pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Granite doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Sounds.