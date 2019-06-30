Perez’s single leads AZL Cubs 1 to 9-8 win over AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Henderson Perez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 9-8 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Sunday.

The single by Perez capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 1 a 9-8 lead after Ryan Reynolds scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Pablo Ochoa (2-0) got the win in relief while Oliber Guzman (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Hudson Potts was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the AZL Padres 1. Brandon Valenzuela singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.