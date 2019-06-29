Olivares, Kohlwey lead the way for Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-6 on Saturday.

Taylor Kohlwey doubled three times and singled with four runs for Amarillo.

Corpus Christi cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Seth Beer hit a solo home run.

The Sod Poodles added to their lead in the fifth inning when Peter Van Gansen hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sod Poodles later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Ivan Castillo hit a two-run home run before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Brad Zunica in the eighth.

Corpus Christi saw its comeback attempt come up short after J.J. Matijevic hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Amarillo lead to 8-6.

Amarillo left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enoli Paredes (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Matijevic hit two solo homers for the Hooks. Beer homered and singled, scoring two runs.