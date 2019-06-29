Asencio’s single leads Yucatan to 11-4 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Yeison Asencio hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to an 11-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Saturday.

The single by Asencio scored Luis Juarez and Leo Heras to give the Leones a 4-2 lead.

The Leones later added two runs in the eighth and five in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Yucatan right-hander Jose Samayoa (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Ivan Pineyro (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.

Santiago Gonzalez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Generales.