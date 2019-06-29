Williams, Maris carry Richmond to 4-0 win over Hartford

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Peter Maris doubled and singled, and Garrett Williams struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Hartford Yard Goats 4-0 on Saturday.

Williams (2-7) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one hit.

In the first inning, Richmond took a 2-0 lead on a triple by Jalen Miller that scored Bryce Johnson and Maris. The Flying Squirrels scored again in the eighth when Johnson hit a sacrifice fly and Maris hit an RBI double.

Brandon Gold (7-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The Yard Goats were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Flying Squirrels' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.