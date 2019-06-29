Aponte scores winning run in 10th, DSL Rays1 beats DSL Royals1 5-4 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Cesar Aponte scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the DSL Rays1 beat the DSL Royals1 5-4 on Saturday.

Aponte scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Alejandro Pie.

Alfredo Balbuena hit a two-run single in the first inning and Aponte scored when a runner was thrown out in the second to give the DSL Rays1 a 3-0 lead. The DSL Royals1 came back to take a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning when Jean Carvajal scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Rays1 tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Ismael Aguilar hit a solo home run.

Reliever Luis Trinidad (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Javier Vasquez (2-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The DSL Royals1 left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.