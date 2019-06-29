Vallejo scores winning run, DSL Athletics beats DSL Marlins 4-3 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Otoniel Vallejo scored the winning run on a passed ball with two outs in the ninth inning, as the DSL Athletics beat the DSL Marlins 4-3 on Saturday.

Vallejo scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a passed ball.

The DSL Athletics cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Darlyn Montero scored on a wild pitch.

Gabriel Delgado (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Guillermo Ramirez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.