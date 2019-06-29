DSL Phillies White beats DSL Tigers1 4-3

, (AP) -- Leandro Pineda scored on a groundout in the third inning, leading the DSL Phillies White to a 4-3 win over the DSL Tigers1 on Saturday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Phillies White a 1-0 lead before Juan Herrera hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the DSL Tigers1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Enrique Batista scored on a wild pitch and Alexis Ulloa scored on a sacrifice fly.

Fausto Pediet (3-0) got the win in relief while DSL Tigers1 starter Jose Peraza (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.