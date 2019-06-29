Hiraldo, De La Cruz spur DSL Nationals to 5-2 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Christopher De La Cruz singled three times, and Bernardo Hiraldo allowed just two hits over five innings as the DSL Nationals defeated the DSL Yankees 5-2 on Saturday.

Hiraldo (1-2) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, DSL Nationals extended its lead when Raymi Gomez hit a two-run single.

DSL Yankees answered in the next half-inning when Anthony Valenzuela and Brayan Jimenez scored on an error to get within two.

The DSL Nationals tacked on another run in the seventh when De La Cruz hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Colmenares.

Oliver Lezcano (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while walking one in the Dominican Summer League game.