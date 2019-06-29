New York’s LeMahieu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Red Sox

New York Yankees (52-28, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-38, third in the AL East)

London; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (5-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu is riding a 12-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Boston.

The Red Sox are 17-16 against the rest of their division. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a mark of .386.

The Yankees are 25-7 against teams from the AL East. New York's team on-base percentage of .337 is third in the American League. LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .385. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .534. Rafael Devers has 16 hits and is batting .457 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 54 RBIs and is batting .336. Gleyber Torres is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees: 9-1, .299 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: day-to-day (hamstring).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).