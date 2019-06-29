Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-46, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.08 ERA, .94 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (2-8, 6.79 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The San Francisco offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors.

The Diamondbacks are 25-20 on the road. Arizona has slugged .449, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .580 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. The Giants won the last meeting 6-3. Shaun Anderson earned his third victory and Alex Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Merrill Kelly took his eighth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 68 hits and has 38 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 63 RBIs and is batting .287. Nick Ahmed is 5-for-34 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by four runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).