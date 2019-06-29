Mendoza scores winning run in 10th, Boise beats Salem-Keizer 7-6 in walk-off finish

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Vladimir Dilone hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Shael Mendoza with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Boise Hawks topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-6 on Friday.

Mendoza scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

After the Volcanoes scored five runs in the top of the ninth, Boise tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Bladimir Restituyo scored when a runner was thrown out.

Reliever Joel Condreay (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Horn (0-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while walking one in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Restituyo doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win. Aaron Schunk doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Volcanoes did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Franklin Labour singled three times, scoring two runs for the Volcanoes. Ricardo Genoves homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Despite the loss, Salem-Keizer is 3-1 against Boise this season.