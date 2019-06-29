Cordoba’s single leads Quintana Roo over Aguascalientes in 10 innings

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Cordoba hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 9-6 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Friday.

The single by Cordoba scored Yordanys Linares and Brian Hernandez. The single came after an RBI single by Linares that gave the Tigres the lead earlier in the inning.

The Tigres scored two runs in the eighth before Aguascalientes answered with three in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 6-6.

Erick Migueles singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Hernandez doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

Felipe Arredondo (3-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Anthony Carter (7-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Marc Flores homered twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Rieleros. Carlos Rodriguez doubled and singled twice.