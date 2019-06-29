Harris hits walk-off double in 10th, Oaxaca beats Dos Laredos 11-10

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alonzo Harris had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 11-10 on Friday.

Samar Leyva scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

The Guerreros scored one run in the eighth before Dos Laredos answered in the next half-inning when Arturo Rodriguez hit a solo home run to tie the game 10-10.

Harris was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs and scoring four in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Juan Sandoval (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Roman Mendez (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Balbino Fuenmayor had five hits, while Johnny Davis and Rodriguez had four and three, respectively.