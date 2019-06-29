Orozco hits two homers as Saltillo tops Campeche 8-6

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Manuel Orozco hit a pair of homers, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to an 8-6 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Friday.

Josuan Hernandez and Dariel Alvarez also homered for the Saraperos.

Orozco hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and then hit a two-run homer in the sixth, both off Manuel Flores.

Benny Suarez (3-1) got the win in relief while Campeche starter Flores (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Several Piratas chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Asael Sanchez doubled twice and singled twice. The Piratas squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.