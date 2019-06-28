Pinero hits walk-off double, Rocky Mountain beats Orem 5-4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Antonio Pinero had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Orem Owlz 5-4 on Friday. The Vibes snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

Nick Egnatuk scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a strikeout by Ernesto Martinez and then went to third on a double by Pinero.

After Orem's Jeremiah Jackson scored on an error in the top of the seventh, Rocky Mountain answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 4-4.

Reliever Jose Alberro (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one over one scoreless inning. Shane Kelso (0-1) struck out two batters in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Micah Bello tripled and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

The six extra-base hits for Rocky Mountain included a season-high five doubles.

Adrian Rondon doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Owlz.