Sports
Pinero hits walk-off double, Rocky Mountain beats Orem 5-4
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Antonio Pinero had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Orem Owlz 5-4 on Friday. The Vibes snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.
Nick Egnatuk scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a strikeout by Ernesto Martinez and then went to third on a double by Pinero.
After Orem's Jeremiah Jackson scored on an error in the top of the seventh, Rocky Mountain answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 4-4.
Reliever Jose Alberro (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one over one scoreless inning. Shane Kelso (0-1) struck out two batters in the Pioneer League game.
Micah Bello tripled and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.
The six extra-base hits for Rocky Mountain included a season-high five doubles.
Adrian Rondon doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Owlz.
