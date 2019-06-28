Liberatore, Witherspoon lead Bowling Green to 3-1 win over Great Lakes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Matthew Liberatore tossed a five-hit complete game and Grant Witherspoon hit a two-run home run and had two hits, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Great Lakes Loons 3-1 on Friday. The Hot Rods swept the four-game series with the win.

Liberatore (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out 10 and walked one while allowing one run.

Down 1-0 in the fifth, Great Lakes tied the game when Matt Cogen scored on an error.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the frame when Witherspoon hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stephen Kolek (5-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

Bowling Green improved to 7-3 against Great Lakes this season.